CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|614¾
|615
|598¼
|603¼
|—9¼
|Dec
|642¼
|642½
|626½
|631¼
|—8½
|Mar
|666½
|668
|653
|657½
|—8
|May
|680¾
|683¼
|669¼
|673½
|—7½
|Jul
|687½
|689½
|677
|680¼
|—7
|Sep
|697¼
|697½
|687¼
|690¼
|—5½
|Dec
|708¼
|709¼
|698¼
|700½
|—5¾
|Mar
|709½
|709½
|709½
|709½
|—5½
|Est. sales 37,899.
|Wed.’s sales 78,901
|Wed.’s open int 385,159
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|476¼
|480½
|468½
|470¾
|—5½
|Dec
|490½
|494½
|483½
|486¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|504
|507¾
|498
|500½
|—3¼
|May
|511½
|515¼
|506
|508¾
|—2½
|Jul
|515¼
|518½
|510¼
|512
|—2¾
|Sep
|508½
|509½
|503¾
|505¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|507
|510
|505¼
|507
|—
|¾
|Mar
|519¾
|519¾
|516¾
|517¼
|—
|½
|May
|522¼
|522¼
|522¼
|522¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|492
|495
|490¾
|491
|—1
|Dec
|491½
|491½
|491½
|491½
|—1
|Est. sales 139,114.
|Wed.’s sales 267,381
|Wed.’s open int 1,294,794
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|441¾
|460
|441½
|460
|+15½
|Dec
|470½
|485
|465¾
|484¼
|+13¾
|Mar
|490¾
|491
|490¾
|491
|+8½
|Est. sales 563.
|Wed.’s sales 1,285
|Wed.’s open int 4,379,
|up 23
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1359½
|1370¾
|1357¾
|1364
|+4½
|Nov
|1360
|1372¼
|1359½
|1366¾
|+6¼
|Jan
|1370¾
|1382¾
|1370¾
|1377½
|+6½
|Mar
|1374½
|1386½
|1374½
|1382½
|+7¾
|May
|1378½
|1388½
|1378½
|1382¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|1380¼
|1387½
|1378¼
|1384½
|+7¼
|Aug
|1360½
|1364
|1357½
|1361½
|+5
|Sep
|1315½
|1318
|1314¼
|1317½
|+3¾
|Nov
|1295¼
|1299¾
|1291¾
|1299¾
|+4¾
|Jan
|1304
|1304¼
|1301¾
|1304¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 76,890.
|Wed.’s sales 186,057
|Wed.’s open int 673,113,
|up 7,409
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|66.18
|66.40
|64.89
|65.37
|—.78
|Oct
|64.30
|64.54
|63.15
|63.54
|—.78
|Dec
|62.97
|63.20
|61.79
|62.34
|—.63
|Jan
|62.25
|62.36
|61.15
|61.66
|—.60
|Mar
|61.56
|61.71
|60.50
|60.99
|—.61
|May
|61.09
|61.09
|59.99
|60.49
|—.60
|Jul
|60.58
|60.58
|59.45
|59.58
|—.94
|Aug
|59.07
|59.14
|59.07
|59.14
|—.60
|Sep
|59.00
|59.00
|59.00
|59.00
|+.13
|Dec
|57.62
|57.62
|56.69
|56.78
|—.70
|Est. sales 53,200.
|Wed.’s sales 192,817
|Wed.’s open int 478,793
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|414.50
|421.90
|414.00
|420.40
|+7.40
|Oct
|405.70
|412.70
|405.10
|412.20
|+7.70
|Dec
|402.00
|408.80
|401.00
|408.70
|+7.70
|Jan
|397.20
|404.00
|397.20
|404.00
|+6.80
|Mar
|390.20
|396.30
|390.00
|395.80
|+5.60
|May
|385.20
|390.80
|385.10
|390.40
|+5.20
|Jul
|384.10
|389.60
|384.10
|389.20
|+4.80
|Aug
|384.80
|385.90
|384.50
|384.90
|+3.30
|Sep
|380.80
|380.80
|380.70
|380.70
|+2.70
|Oct
|375.70
|375.70
|375.70
|375.70
|+2.60
|Dec
|374.60
|376.00
|373.40
|374.30
|+1.80
|Est. sales 75,050.
|Wed.’s sales 148,078
|Wed.’s open int 468,030
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.