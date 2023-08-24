CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 614¾ 615 598¼ 603¼ —9¼ Dec 642¼ 642½ 626½ 631¼ —8½ Mar 666½ 668 653 657½ —8 May 680¾ 683¼ 669¼ 673½ —7½ Jul 687½ 689½ 677 680¼ —7 Sep 697¼ 697½ 687¼ 690¼ —5½ Dec 708¼ 709¼ 698¼ 700½ —5¾ Mar 709½ 709½ 709½ 709½ —5½ Est. sales 37,899. Wed.’s sales 78,901 Wed.’s open int 385,159 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 476¼ 480½ 468½ 470¾ —5½ Dec 490½ 494½ 483½ 486¼ —4¼ Mar 504 507¾ 498 500½ —3¼ May 511½ 515¼ 506 508¾ —2½ Jul 515¼ 518½ 510¼ 512 —2¾ Sep 508½ 509½ 503¾ 505¼ —1¾ Dec 507 510 505¼ 507 — ¾ Mar 519¾ 519¾ 516¾ 517¼ — ½ May 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ 522¼ — ¼ Dec 492 495 490¾ 491 —1 Dec 491½ 491½ 491½ 491½ —1 Est. sales 139,114. Wed.’s sales 267,381 Wed.’s open int 1,294,794 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 441¾ 460 441½ 460 +15½ Dec 470½ 485 465¾ 484¼ +13¾ Mar 490¾ 491 490¾ 491 +8½ Est. sales 563. Wed.’s sales 1,285 Wed.’s open int 4,379, up 23 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1359½ 1370¾ 1357¾ 1364 +4½ Nov 1360 1372¼ 1359½ 1366¾ +6¼ Jan 1370¾ 1382¾ 1370¾ 1377½ +6½ Mar 1374½ 1386½ 1374½ 1382½ +7¾ May 1378½ 1388½ 1378½ 1382¾ +5¼ Jul 1380¼ 1387½ 1378¼ 1384½ +7¼ Aug 1360½ 1364 1357½ 1361½ +5 Sep 1315½ 1318 1314¼ 1317½ +3¾ Nov 1295¼ 1299¾ 1291¾ 1299¾ +4¾ Jan 1304 1304¼ 1301¾ 1304¼ +4¼ Est. sales 76,890. Wed.’s sales 186,057 Wed.’s open int 673,113, up 7,409 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 66.18 66.40 64.89 65.37 —.78 Oct 64.30 64.54 63.15 63.54 —.78 Dec 62.97 63.20 61.79 62.34 —.63 Jan 62.25 62.36 61.15 61.66 —.60 Mar 61.56 61.71 60.50 60.99 —.61 May 61.09 61.09 59.99 60.49 —.60 Jul 60.58 60.58 59.45 59.58 —.94 Aug 59.07 59.14 59.07 59.14 —.60 Sep 59.00 59.00 59.00 59.00 +.13 Dec 57.62 57.62 56.69 56.78 —.70 Est. sales 53,200. Wed.’s sales 192,817 Wed.’s open int 478,793 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 414.50 421.90 414.00 420.40 +7.40 Oct 405.70 412.70 405.10 412.20 +7.70 Dec 402.00 408.80 401.00 408.70 +7.70 Jan 397.20 404.00 397.20 404.00 +6.80 Mar 390.20 396.30 390.00 395.80 +5.60 May 385.20 390.80 385.10 390.40 +5.20 Jul 384.10 389.60 384.10 389.20 +4.80 Aug 384.80 385.90 384.50 384.90 +3.30 Sep 380.80 380.80 380.70 380.70 +2.70 Oct 375.70 375.70 375.70 375.70 +2.60 Dec 374.60 376.00 373.40 374.30 +1.80 Est. sales 75,050. Wed.’s sales 148,078 Wed.’s open int 468,030

