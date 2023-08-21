CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 618 620¾ 595¾ 602 —11¼ Dec 644 646¼ 622¾ 628¾ —10¼ Mar 667¼ 670 648 654 —8¾ May 681¼ 684 663¾ 669 —8¼ Jul 688¾ 690¼ 670¾ 675½ —7¾ Sep 697½ 698¼ 679¼ 683¾ —7¾ Dec 706 706 690½ 693 —9¼ Mar 711½ 711½ 711½ 711½ +1 Est. sales 48,185. Fri.’s sales 95,944 Fri.’s open int 386,212 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 486 493 474½ 475¼ —4¼ Dec 500½ 506¼ 488¼ 489 —4 Mar 513 519¾ 502½ 503¼ —3¼ May 520¾ 527¼ 510¾ 512¼ —2 Jul 525 531 515½ 516¾ —1¾ Sep 513¼ 521 509¼ 510 Dec 515¼ 521½ 512½ 512½ +1¾ Mar 525½ 531¼ 523¼ 523¼ +2¼ Dec 495¾ 498¾ 492½ 495 +1¾ Jul 512 512 512 512 +4¼ Dec 495 496 488¼ 493½ Est. sales 120,096. Fri.’s sales 211,141 Fri.’s open int 1,308,994 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 436½ 444¼ 435¾ 442 +3½ Dec 458¼ 468¾ 458¼ 467 +5¾ Mar 472¼ 474¼ 472¼ 474¼ +2 May 482 482 482 482 +3 Est. sales 190. Fri.’s sales 591 Fri.’s open int 4,279, up 41 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1369 1386¾ 1368½ 1373½ +10¾ Nov 1362¼ 1381 1362¼ 1367 +13¾ Jan 1372¼ 1390¾ 1372¼ 1377 +13¼ Mar 1374¼ 1392¼ 1374¼ 1379 +12¼ May 1376¾ 1393 1376¾ 1381 +11¼ Jul 1375 1391½ 1374¾ 1380¼ +10½ Aug 1359½ 1371½ 1358½ 1362¼ +10½ Sep 1317½ 1328½ 1317½ 1327 +14¼ Nov 1299 1311 1294 1302¾ +7 Jan 1305½ 1305½ 1305½ 1305½ +4¾ Mar 1299 1301 1299 1301 +12¾ May 1290¾ 1290¾ 1290¾ 1290¾ +7¾ Nov 1245 1245 1245 1245 +6 Nov 1199 1199 1199 1199 +1¾ Est. sales 109,643. Fri.’s sales 187,042 Fri.’s open int 654,456, up 818 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 68.50 69.48 68.33 69.24 +.95 Oct 66.07 67.15 66.04 66.92 +1.05 Dec 64.41 65.39 64.25 65.20 +1.11 Jan 63.50 64.62 63.50 64.47 +1.06 Mar 63.00 63.85 62.96 63.71 +1.02 May 62.47 63.23 62.47 63.11 +.99 Jul 62.06 62.65 61.95 62.35 +.85 Aug 61.31 61.65 61.31 61.65 +.90 Sep 60.54 60.70 60.54 60.70 +.72 Oct 59.80 59.88 59.80 59.88 +.74 Dec 59.40 59.52 59.29 59.37 +.71 Dec 57.45 57.45 57.45 57.45 +.67 Est. sales 58,502. Fri.’s sales 91,867 Fri.’s open int 485,646, up 1,191 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 405.00 411.90 404.80 405.50 +1.60 Oct 394.00 401.10 393.70 394.70 +2.00 Dec 391.40 398.00 391.20 392.00 +3.00 Jan 386.90 394.40 386.90 388.50 +3.10 Mar 380.00 387.60 380.00 381.90 +2.80 May 375.70 383.20 375.70 377.60 +2.50 Jul 377.50 382.80 377.40 377.60 +2.20 Aug 378.40 380.00 377.00 377.00 +3.70 Sep 373.30 376.60 373.30 376.60 +6.70 Oct 369.80 372.30 369.80 372.30 +6.90 Dec 368.50 372.00 366.30 366.30 +1.00 Jan 366.40 366.40 366.40 366.40 +3.00 Mar 362.80 362.80 362.80 362.80 +3.50 May 357.60 357.60 357.40 357.40 +.20 Est. sales 64,551. Fri.’s sales 121,995 Fri.’s open int 481,501

