CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|618
|620¾
|595¾
|602
|—11¼
|Dec
|644
|646¼
|622¾
|628¾
|—10¼
|Mar
|667¼
|670
|648
|654
|—8¾
|May
|681¼
|684
|663¾
|669
|—8¼
|Jul
|688¾
|690¼
|670¾
|675½
|—7¾
|Sep
|697½
|698¼
|679¼
|683¾
|—7¾
|Dec
|706
|706
|690½
|693
|—9¼
|Mar
|711½
|711½
|711½
|711½
|+1
|Est. sales 48,185.
|Fri.’s sales 95,944
|Fri.’s open int 386,212
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|486
|493
|474½
|475¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|500½
|506¼
|488¼
|489
|—4
|Mar
|513
|519¾
|502½
|503¼
|—3¼
|May
|520¾
|527¼
|510¾
|512¼
|—2
|Jul
|525
|531
|515½
|516¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|513¼
|521
|509¼
|510
|Dec
|515¼
|521½
|512½
|512½
|+1¾
|Mar
|525½
|531¼
|523¼
|523¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|495¾
|498¾
|492½
|495
|+1¾
|Jul
|512
|512
|512
|512
|+4¼
|Dec
|495
|496
|488¼
|493½
|Est. sales 120,096.
|Fri.’s sales 211,141
|Fri.’s open int 1,308,994
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|436½
|444¼
|435¾
|442
|+3½
|Dec
|458¼
|468¾
|458¼
|467
|+5¾
|Mar
|472¼
|474¼
|472¼
|474¼
|+2
|May
|482
|482
|482
|482
|+3
|Est. sales 190.
|Fri.’s sales 591
|Fri.’s open int 4,279,
|up 41
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1369
|1386¾
|1368½
|1373½
|+10¾
|Nov
|1362¼
|1381
|1362¼
|1367
|+13¾
|Jan
|1372¼
|1390¾
|1372¼
|1377
|+13¼
|Mar
|1374¼
|1392¼
|1374¼
|1379
|+12¼
|May
|1376¾
|1393
|1376¾
|1381
|+11¼
|Jul
|1375
|1391½
|1374¾
|1380¼
|+10½
|Aug
|1359½
|1371½
|1358½
|1362¼
|+10½
|Sep
|1317½
|1328½
|1317½
|1327
|+14¼
|Nov
|1299
|1311
|1294
|1302¾
|+7
|Jan
|1305½
|1305½
|1305½
|1305½
|+4¾
|Mar
|1299
|1301
|1299
|1301
|+12¾
|May
|1290¾
|1290¾
|1290¾
|1290¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1245
|1245
|1245
|1245
|+6
|Nov
|1199
|1199
|1199
|1199
|+1¾
|Est. sales 109,643.
|Fri.’s sales 187,042
|Fri.’s open int 654,456,
|up 818
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|68.50
|69.48
|68.33
|69.24
|+.95
|Oct
|66.07
|67.15
|66.04
|66.92
|+1.05
|Dec
|64.41
|65.39
|64.25
|65.20
|+1.11
|Jan
|63.50
|64.62
|63.50
|64.47
|+1.06
|Mar
|63.00
|63.85
|62.96
|63.71
|+1.02
|May
|62.47
|63.23
|62.47
|63.11
|+.99
|Jul
|62.06
|62.65
|61.95
|62.35
|+.85
|Aug
|61.31
|61.65
|61.31
|61.65
|+.90
|Sep
|60.54
|60.70
|60.54
|60.70
|+.72
|Oct
|59.80
|59.88
|59.80
|59.88
|+.74
|Dec
|59.40
|59.52
|59.29
|59.37
|+.71
|Dec
|57.45
|57.45
|57.45
|57.45
|+.67
|Est. sales 58,502.
|Fri.’s sales 91,867
|Fri.’s open int 485,646,
|up 1,191
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|405.00
|411.90
|404.80
|405.50
|+1.60
|Oct
|394.00
|401.10
|393.70
|394.70
|+2.00
|Dec
|391.40
|398.00
|391.20
|392.00
|+3.00
|Jan
|386.90
|394.40
|386.90
|388.50
|+3.10
|Mar
|380.00
|387.60
|380.00
|381.90
|+2.80
|May
|375.70
|383.20
|375.70
|377.60
|+2.50
|Jul
|377.50
|382.80
|377.40
|377.60
|+2.20
|Aug
|378.40
|380.00
|377.00
|377.00
|+3.70
|Sep
|373.30
|376.60
|373.30
|376.60
|+6.70
|Oct
|369.80
|372.30
|369.80
|372.30
|+6.90
|Dec
|368.50
|372.00
|366.30
|366.30
|+1.00
|Jan
|366.40
|366.40
|366.40
|366.40
|+3.00
|Mar
|362.80
|362.80
|362.80
|362.80
|+3.50
|May
|357.60
|357.60
|357.40
|357.40
|+.20
|Est. sales 64,551.
|Fri.’s sales 121,995
|Fri.’s open int 481,501
