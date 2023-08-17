Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 17, 2023, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 599¾ 601¼ 586¼ 591 —6¾
Dec 625 626¼ 612 616¼ —6¾
Mar 650¾ 651 637¾ 641¾ —6½
May 663 664¾ 653¾ 657¼ —7
Jul 670¾ 671¾ 662½ 665¼ —6¾
Sep 681½ 681½ 672¼ 675¾ —5¾
Dec 692¾ 692¾ 684 688¼ —4½
Jul 676¼ 676¾ 672¼ 672¼ —4¼
Est. sales 45,321. Wed.’s sales 129,828
Wed.’s open int 386,089, up 11,250
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 470 472½ 464¾ 470¾ +1¼
Dec 482 485¼ 476¾ 483½ +2
Mar 495¾ 499 491 497¼ +1¾
May 504¼ 507½ 499¾ 505¾ +1¾
Jul 509½ 512¼ 505 510½ +1½
Sep 504 505¼ 500¾ 505¼ +1½
Dec 507¼ 509¼ 504¼ 508
Mar 515½ 516¼ 515½ 516¼ —1¾
Dec 490 490¼ 490 490¼ ¼
Est. sales 102,872. Wed.’s sales 228,005
Wed.’s open int 1,308,138, up 21,119
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 435¼ 435¼ 423½ 428 —12¾
Dec 457 457 445 450¾ —8
Mar 464 464 464 464 —11
May 470 475 470 474¾ —8
Est. sales 499. Wed.’s sales 425
Wed.’s open int 4,190
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 1337 1347¼ 1333¼ 1339 +4¼
Nov 1324¼ 1335 1320½ 1328 +4½
Jan 1334½ 1345½ 1330½ 1338½ +4¾
Mar 1338¾ 1350 1334¾ 1343¼ +5¼
May 1341¾ 1354¼ 1337¾ 1347½ +6
Jul 1339½ 1353¾ 1337 1346¾ +5½
Aug 1320¾ 1335¾ 1320½ 1330¼ +6
Sep 1292 1298¼ 1290¼ 1296¾ +10¼
Nov 1267¾ 1282¼ 1267 1277¾ +7
Jan 1285¼ 1285¼ 1285¼ 1285¼ +9¾
Nov 1177 1177 1177 1177
Est. sales 87,152. Wed.’s sales 190,220
Wed.’s open int 646,887, up 8,102
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 66.78 67.94 66.71 67.40 +.63
Oct 64.42 65.79 64.41 65.21 +.80
Dec 62.81 64.18 62.81 63.57 +.76
Jan 62.23 63.50 62.14 62.95 +.77
Mar 61.57 62.84 61.57 62.30 +.79
May 60.90 62.27 60.88 61.80 +.83
Jul 60.27 61.57 60.23 61.17 +.82
Aug 60.18 60.22 60.18 60.22 +.63
Sep 59.53 59.53 59.53 59.53 +.75
Oct 58.67 59.15 58.67 59.01 +1.08
Dec 57.88 58.71 57.88 58.49 +1.04
Est. sales 54,829. Wed.’s sales 110,981
Wed.’s open int 485,214, up 3,804
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 406.40 406.40 399.20 400.20 —4.30
Oct 387.60 388.50 383.10 384.20 —2.30
Dec 383.70 384.60 379.00 380.30 —2.30
Jan 379.60 381.20 375.70 376.90 —2.30
Mar 373.60 375.20 369.80 370.80 —2.50
May 370.00 371.30 366.10 366.90 —2.60
Jul 370.70 371.80 366.80 367.20 —2.70
Aug 368.80 368.80 365.00 365.00 —2.70
Sep 364.40 365.00 361.80 361.80 —2.60
Oct 360.30 360.30 360.30 360.30
Dec 357.50 358.90 357.50 358.50 —1.70
Jan 358.20 358.40 358.20 358.40
Est. sales 45,625. Wed.’s sales 122,068
Wed.’s open int 489,622

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

