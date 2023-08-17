CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|599¾
|601¼
|586¼
|591
|—6¾
|Dec
|625
|626¼
|612
|616¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|650¾
|651
|637¾
|641¾
|—6½
|May
|663
|664¾
|653¾
|657¼
|—7
|Jul
|670¾
|671¾
|662½
|665¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|681½
|681½
|672¼
|675¾
|—5¾
|Dec
|692¾
|692¾
|684
|688¼
|—4½
|Jul
|676¼
|676¾
|672¼
|672¼
|—4¼
|Est. sales 45,321.
|Wed.’s sales 129,828
|Wed.’s open int 386,089,
|up 11,250
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|470
|472½
|464¾
|470¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|482
|485¼
|476¾
|483½
|+2
|Mar
|495¾
|499
|491
|497¼
|+1¾
|May
|504¼
|507½
|499¾
|505¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|509½
|512¼
|505
|510½
|+1½
|Sep
|504
|505¼
|500¾
|505¼
|+1½
|Dec
|507¼
|509¼
|504¼
|508
|+¼
|Mar
|515½
|516¼
|515½
|516¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|490
|490¼
|490
|490¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 102,872.
|Wed.’s sales 228,005
|Wed.’s open int 1,308,138,
|up 21,119
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|435¼
|435¼
|423½
|428
|—12¾
|Dec
|457
|457
|445
|450¾
|—8
|Mar
|464
|464
|464
|464
|—11
|May
|470
|475
|470
|474¾
|—8
|Est. sales 499.
|Wed.’s sales 425
|Wed.’s open int 4,190
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1337
|1347¼
|1333¼
|1339
|+4¼
|Nov
|1324¼
|1335
|1320½
|1328
|+4½
|Jan
|1334½
|1345½
|1330½
|1338½
|+4¾
|Mar
|1338¾
|1350
|1334¾
|1343¼
|+5¼
|May
|1341¾
|1354¼
|1337¾
|1347½
|+6
|Jul
|1339½
|1353¾
|1337
|1346¾
|+5½
|Aug
|1320¾
|1335¾
|1320½
|1330¼
|+6
|Sep
|1292
|1298¼
|1290¼
|1296¾
|+10¼
|Nov
|1267¾
|1282¼
|1267
|1277¾
|+7
|Jan
|1285¼
|1285¼
|1285¼
|1285¼
|+9¾
|Nov
|1177
|1177
|1177
|1177
|Est. sales 87,152.
|Wed.’s sales 190,220
|Wed.’s open int 646,887,
|up 8,102
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|66.78
|67.94
|66.71
|67.40
|+.63
|Oct
|64.42
|65.79
|64.41
|65.21
|+.80
|Dec
|62.81
|64.18
|62.81
|63.57
|+.76
|Jan
|62.23
|63.50
|62.14
|62.95
|+.77
|Mar
|61.57
|62.84
|61.57
|62.30
|+.79
|May
|60.90
|62.27
|60.88
|61.80
|+.83
|Jul
|60.27
|61.57
|60.23
|61.17
|+.82
|Aug
|60.18
|60.22
|60.18
|60.22
|+.63
|Sep
|59.53
|59.53
|59.53
|59.53
|+.75
|Oct
|58.67
|59.15
|58.67
|59.01
|+1.08
|Dec
|57.88
|58.71
|57.88
|58.49
|+1.04
|Est. sales 54,829.
|Wed.’s sales 110,981
|Wed.’s open int 485,214,
|up 3,804
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|406.40
|406.40
|399.20
|400.20
|—4.30
|Oct
|387.60
|388.50
|383.10
|384.20
|—2.30
|Dec
|383.70
|384.60
|379.00
|380.30
|—2.30
|Jan
|379.60
|381.20
|375.70
|376.90
|—2.30
|Mar
|373.60
|375.20
|369.80
|370.80
|—2.50
|May
|370.00
|371.30
|366.10
|366.90
|—2.60
|Jul
|370.70
|371.80
|366.80
|367.20
|—2.70
|Aug
|368.80
|368.80
|365.00
|365.00
|—2.70
|Sep
|364.40
|365.00
|361.80
|361.80
|—2.60
|Oct
|360.30
|360.30
|360.30
|360.30
|Dec
|357.50
|358.90
|357.50
|358.50
|—1.70
|Jan
|358.20
|358.40
|358.20
|358.40
|Est. sales 45,625.
|Wed.’s sales 122,068
|Wed.’s open int 489,622
