CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 599¾ 601¼ 586¼ 591 —6¾ Dec 625 626¼ 612 616¼ —6¾ Mar 650¾ 651 637¾ 641¾ —6½ May 663 664¾ 653¾ 657¼ —7 Jul 670¾ 671¾ 662½ 665¼ —6¾ Sep 681½ 681½ 672¼ 675¾ —5¾ Dec 692¾ 692¾ 684 688¼ —4½ Jul 676¼ 676¾ 672¼ 672¼ —4¼ Est. sales 45,321. Wed.’s sales 129,828 Wed.’s open int 386,089, up 11,250 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 470 472½ 464¾ 470¾ +1¼ Dec 482 485¼ 476¾ 483½ +2 Mar 495¾ 499 491 497¼ +1¾ May 504¼ 507½ 499¾ 505¾ +1¾ Jul 509½ 512¼ 505 510½ +1½ Sep 504 505¼ 500¾ 505¼ +1½ Dec 507¼ 509¼ 504¼ 508 +¼ Mar 515½ 516¼ 515½ 516¼ —1¾ Dec 490 490¼ 490 490¼ — ¼ Est. sales 102,872. Wed.’s sales 228,005 Wed.’s open int 1,308,138, up 21,119 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 435¼ 435¼ 423½ 428 —12¾ Dec 457 457 445 450¾ —8 Mar 464 464 464 464 —11 May 470 475 470 474¾ —8 Est. sales 499. Wed.’s sales 425 Wed.’s open int 4,190 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1337 1347¼ 1333¼ 1339 +4¼ Nov 1324¼ 1335 1320½ 1328 +4½ Jan 1334½ 1345½ 1330½ 1338½ +4¾ Mar 1338¾ 1350 1334¾ 1343¼ +5¼ May 1341¾ 1354¼ 1337¾ 1347½ +6 Jul 1339½ 1353¾ 1337 1346¾ +5½ Aug 1320¾ 1335¾ 1320½ 1330¼ +6 Sep 1292 1298¼ 1290¼ 1296¾ +10¼ Nov 1267¾ 1282¼ 1267 1277¾ +7 Jan 1285¼ 1285¼ 1285¼ 1285¼ +9¾ Nov 1177 1177 1177 1177 Est. sales 87,152. Wed.’s sales 190,220 Wed.’s open int 646,887, up 8,102 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 66.78 67.94 66.71 67.40 +.63 Oct 64.42 65.79 64.41 65.21 +.80 Dec 62.81 64.18 62.81 63.57 +.76 Jan 62.23 63.50 62.14 62.95 +.77 Mar 61.57 62.84 61.57 62.30 +.79 May 60.90 62.27 60.88 61.80 +.83 Jul 60.27 61.57 60.23 61.17 +.82 Aug 60.18 60.22 60.18 60.22 +.63 Sep 59.53 59.53 59.53 59.53 +.75 Oct 58.67 59.15 58.67 59.01 +1.08 Dec 57.88 58.71 57.88 58.49 +1.04 Est. sales 54,829. Wed.’s sales 110,981 Wed.’s open int 485,214, up 3,804 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 406.40 406.40 399.20 400.20 —4.30 Oct 387.60 388.50 383.10 384.20 —2.30 Dec 383.70 384.60 379.00 380.30 —2.30 Jan 379.60 381.20 375.70 376.90 —2.30 Mar 373.60 375.20 369.80 370.80 —2.50 May 370.00 371.30 366.10 366.90 —2.60 Jul 370.70 371.80 366.80 367.20 —2.70 Aug 368.80 368.80 365.00 365.00 —2.70 Sep 364.40 365.00 361.80 361.80 —2.60 Oct 360.30 360.30 360.30 360.30 Dec 357.50 358.90 357.50 358.50 —1.70 Jan 358.20 358.40 358.20 358.40 Est. sales 45,625. Wed.’s sales 122,068 Wed.’s open int 489,622

