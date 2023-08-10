CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 637¼ 644 635 639 +4 Dec 665 669¾ 661¼ 663½ +1¾ Mar 688 694 686½ 687½ — ¼ May 702¾ 708¼ 700¾ 702 —1 Jul 709½ 713¾ 706¼ 708¼ —1¼ Sep 720¾ 722½ 715 718 — ½ Dec 730 733¼ 726½ 727¼ —2¾ Est. sales 60,466. Wed.’s sales 138,592 Wed.’s open int 347,617, up 3,635 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 481½ 485½ 480 484 +3 Dec 495 498 493¼ 496¾ +2½ Mar 508½ 511¾ 507¼ 510¼ +2 May 516¾ 519½ 515¼ 518¼ +1¾ Jul 521 523¾ 520 522¾ +1¾ Sep 512¾ 515 512 514½ +1¾ Dec 513¾ 516¼ 513 515½ +1½ Mar 524 525½ 524 525 +1¼ Dec 494 494¾ 494 494¾ +¾ Est. sales 88,607. Wed.’s sales 276,591 Wed.’s open int 1,270,399 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 411¾ 419½ 411¾ 412¾ —1¾ Dec 434¾ 440½ 431¾ 433 —1¼ Mar 447¼ 448¾ 447¼ 448½ — ¼ Jul 465 465 465 465 +18 Est. sales 154. Wed.’s sales 349 Wed.’s open int 4,377 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1431¾ 1438½ 1431¾ 1436¼ +4¾ Sep 1354½ 1370 1351¾ 1364¾ +9½ Nov 1308½ 1328 1305 1324½ +16 Jan 1318½ 1337¼ 1315 1334 +15½ Mar 1320 1339¼ 1318 1336¼ +15 May 1323¾ 1342½ 1321½ 1339½ +14½ Jul 1324 1342½ 1322 1340 +14¼ Aug 1305½ 1324½ 1304¾ 1321¼ +12 Sep 1280¾ 1283¾ 1280¾ 1283½ +10 Nov 1255¼ 1271½ 1255¼ 1271½ +13¼ Jan 1269¼ 1269¼ 1268¼ 1268¼ +4¾ Mar 1257 1264½ 1255¾ 1263 +10¾ May 1253 1258¾ 1253 1258¾ +10 Est. sales 67,475. Wed.’s sales 135,646 Wed.’s open int 629,718, up 1,536 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 66.75 66.75 66.30 66.41 —.38 Sep 64.26 64.40 63.68 63.99 —.22 Oct 61.71 61.97 61.25 61.59 —.10 Dec 60.43 60.76 59.94 60.41 —.02 Jan 60.03 60.30 59.54 59.96 —.04 Mar 59.55 59.83 59.11 59.51 —.04 May 59.11 59.49 58.79 59.17 —.03 Jul 58.71 59.03 58.35 58.77 +.02 Aug 58.06 58.26 58.02 58.26 +.14 Est. sales 33,161. Wed.’s sales 98,287 Wed.’s open int 475,827 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 433.90 435.60 433.90 434.50 +8.20 Sep 413.00 419.00 412.50 416.10 +3.40 Oct 396.10 402.60 395.80 400.00 +3.90 Dec 390.80 397.50 390.40 395.70 +4.90 Jan 386.40 392.40 385.70 390.90 +5.00 Mar 379.00 384.50 378.40 383.30 +4.90 May 374.60 379.90 373.70 379.10 +5.30 Jul 374.20 379.40 373.70 378.90 +5.20 Aug 373.90 375.70 373.90 375.70 +4.50 Sep 373.10 373.10 373.10 373.10 +5.30 Oct 366.30 366.30 366.30 366.30 +3.00 Dec 365.80 368.00 365.80 368.00 +5.00 Est. sales 49,485. Wed.’s sales 110,002 Wed.’s open int 484,988

