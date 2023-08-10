CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|637¼
|644
|635
|639
|+4
|Dec
|665
|669¾
|661¼
|663½
|+1¾
|Mar
|688
|694
|686½
|687½
|—
|¼
|May
|702¾
|708¼
|700¾
|702
|—1
|Jul
|709½
|713¾
|706¼
|708¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|720¾
|722½
|715
|718
|—
|½
|Dec
|730
|733¼
|726½
|727¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 60,466.
|Wed.’s sales 138,592
|Wed.’s open int 347,617,
|up 3,635
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|481½
|485½
|480
|484
|+3
|Dec
|495
|498
|493¼
|496¾
|+2½
|Mar
|508½
|511¾
|507¼
|510¼
|+2
|May
|516¾
|519½
|515¼
|518¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|521
|523¾
|520
|522¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|512¾
|515
|512
|514½
|+1¾
|Dec
|513¾
|516¼
|513
|515½
|+1½
|Mar
|524
|525½
|524
|525
|+1¼
|Dec
|494
|494¾
|494
|494¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 88,607.
|Wed.’s sales 276,591
|Wed.’s open int 1,270,399
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|411¾
|419½
|411¾
|412¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|434¾
|440½
|431¾
|433
|—1¼
|Mar
|447¼
|448¾
|447¼
|448½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|465
|465
|465
|465
|+18
|Est. sales 154.
|Wed.’s sales 349
|Wed.’s open int 4,377
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1431¾
|1438½
|1431¾
|1436¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|1354½
|1370
|1351¾
|1364¾
|+9½
|Nov
|1308½
|1328
|1305
|1324½
|+16
|Jan
|1318½
|1337¼
|1315
|1334
|+15½
|Mar
|1320
|1339¼
|1318
|1336¼
|+15
|May
|1323¾
|1342½
|1321½
|1339½
|+14½
|Jul
|1324
|1342½
|1322
|1340
|+14¼
|Aug
|1305½
|1324½
|1304¾
|1321¼
|+12
|Sep
|1280¾
|1283¾
|1280¾
|1283½
|+10
|Nov
|1255¼
|1271½
|1255¼
|1271½
|+13¼
|Jan
|1269¼
|1269¼
|1268¼
|1268¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1257
|1264½
|1255¾
|1263
|+10¾
|May
|1253
|1258¾
|1253
|1258¾
|+10
|Est. sales 67,475.
|Wed.’s sales 135,646
|Wed.’s open int 629,718,
|up 1,536
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|66.75
|66.75
|66.30
|66.41
|—.38
|Sep
|64.26
|64.40
|63.68
|63.99
|—.22
|Oct
|61.71
|61.97
|61.25
|61.59
|—.10
|Dec
|60.43
|60.76
|59.94
|60.41
|—.02
|Jan
|60.03
|60.30
|59.54
|59.96
|—.04
|Mar
|59.55
|59.83
|59.11
|59.51
|—.04
|May
|59.11
|59.49
|58.79
|59.17
|—.03
|Jul
|58.71
|59.03
|58.35
|58.77
|+.02
|Aug
|58.06
|58.26
|58.02
|58.26
|+.14
|Est. sales 33,161.
|Wed.’s sales 98,287
|Wed.’s open int 475,827
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|433.90
|435.60
|433.90
|434.50
|+8.20
|Sep
|413.00
|419.00
|412.50
|416.10
|+3.40
|Oct
|396.10
|402.60
|395.80
|400.00
|+3.90
|Dec
|390.80
|397.50
|390.40
|395.70
|+4.90
|Jan
|386.40
|392.40
|385.70
|390.90
|+5.00
|Mar
|379.00
|384.50
|378.40
|383.30
|+4.90
|May
|374.60
|379.90
|373.70
|379.10
|+5.30
|Jul
|374.20
|379.40
|373.70
|378.90
|+5.20
|Aug
|373.90
|375.70
|373.90
|375.70
|+4.50
|Sep
|373.10
|373.10
|373.10
|373.10
|+5.30
|Oct
|366.30
|366.30
|366.30
|366.30
|+3.00
|Dec
|365.80
|368.00
|365.80
|368.00
|+5.00
|Est. sales 49,485.
|Wed.’s sales 110,002
|Wed.’s open int 484,988
