Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Open

Open

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 646 654½ 636 642 +9
Dec 673¼ 681 661¾ 667¾ +7½
Mar 698¾ 705½ 685¾ 692¼ +6
May 712½ 718½ 698¾ 705 +4½
Jul 716¾ 722¼ 703½ 709 +2¼
Sep 728¼ 728¼ 711½ 716½ +1¼
Dec 737 737½ 721 724 —1¼
Mar 730 730 730 730 —3½
May 730 730 730 730 —4
Est. sales 76,858. Fri.’s sales 137,899
Fri.’s open int 344,086, up 4,688
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 484¾ 488½ 476 479½ —4¾
Dec 497¾ 501 489¼ 492¼ —5
Mar 510¾ 513¾ 502½ 505¾ —4¾
May 519 521½ 510¾ 513¼ —5¼
Jul 523½ 525½ 515¼ 518¼ —4¾
Sep 514¾ 515¾ 507½ 510¼ —3¾
Dec 511½ 513¼ 506¾ 509¼ —3¾
Mar 518 519 517 519 —3¼
Dec 490 490 490 490 ½
Dec 486 486 483 483 —3
Est. sales 141,405. Fri.’s sales 300,805
Fri.’s open int 1,309,129, up 6,002
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 423 423¼ 413½ 415 —4¾
Dec 436½ 447 432¼ 435 —4
Mar 454 454¼ 450¼ 450¼ —3¼
Est. sales 152. Fri.’s sales 275
Fri.’s open int 4,502
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1430 1430 1416 1416½ —27½
Sep 1378 1380¾ 1337 1340¾ —46¼
Nov 1324½ 1327 1291 1296¼ —37
Jan 1335½ 1336¼ 1301 1306½ —36¼
Mar 1334½ 1336¼ 1302¾ 1308 —33¾
May 1338¼ 1338¼ 1306¼ 1311¾ —31¼
Jul 1333¾ 1335½ 1306 1311¼ —30¼
Aug 1312 1312½ 1289 1294¾ —28½
Sep 1265 1265 1252¾ 1255¾ —25
Nov 1258 1259½ 1233½ 1239½ —25
Jan 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243¾ —25¼
Mar 1233 1233 1229¼ 1229¼ —27½
May 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ —22¾
Nov 1207½ 1207½ 1197 1199¼ —9¼
Est. sales 128,506. Fri.’s sales 134,951
Fri.’s open int 638,603, up 857
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 67.71 67.71 67.38 67.44 —.56
Sep 65.48 65.60 64.00 64.31 —1.08
Oct 62.80 63.02 61.30 61.56 —1.29
Dec 61.54 61.65 59.81 60.08 —1.44
Jan 61.06 61.16 59.32 59.55 —1.49
Mar 60.61 60.66 58.76 59.06 —1.52
May 60.17 60.22 58.48 58.54 —1.67
Jul 59.68 59.69 57.93 58.19 —1.56
Aug 58.05 58.05 58.05 58.05 —1.02
Sep 57.14 57.14 57.14 57.14 —1.15
Oct 56.32 56.32 56.32 56.32 —1.11
Dec 56.65 56.67 55.52 55.52 —1.48
Est. sales 44,451. Fri.’s sales 97,798
Fri.’s open int 486,668, up 4,462
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 448.10 448.10 430.00 440.00 —4.10
Sep 422.20 422.60 413.80 416.40 —6.20
Oct 402.70 402.70 393.20 395.30 —7.70
Dec 396.60 397.50 387.20 389.20 —8.50
Jan 390.50 391.90 381.90 383.70 —8.60
Mar 382.60 382.80 373.90 375.70 —7.80
May 376.70 376.70 368.70 370.50 —7.00
Jul 374.90 375.30 368.00 369.80 —6.50
Aug 367.30 367.30 364.90 366.70 —6.20
Sep 367.50 367.50 361.60 362.70 —5.80
Oct 358.20 358.20 356.80 357.50 —5.70
Dec 357.30 357.30 355.20 356.80 —5.70
Mar 350.00 350.00 350.00 350.00 —5.70
Est. sales 58,093. Fri.’s sales 137,703
Fri.’s open int 489,573

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up