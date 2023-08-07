CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 646 654½ 636 642 +9 Dec 673¼ 681 661¾ 667¾ +7½ Mar 698¾ 705½ 685¾ 692¼ +6 May 712½ 718½ 698¾ 705 +4½ Jul 716¾ 722¼ 703½ 709 +2¼ Sep 728¼ 728¼ 711½ 716½ +1¼ Dec 737 737½ 721 724 —1¼ Mar 730 730 730 730 —3½ May 730 730 730 730 —4 Est. sales 76,858. Fri.’s sales 137,899 Fri.’s open int 344,086, up 4,688 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 484¾ 488½ 476 479½ —4¾ Dec 497¾ 501 489¼ 492¼ —5 Mar 510¾ 513¾ 502½ 505¾ —4¾ May 519 521½ 510¾ 513¼ —5¼ Jul 523½ 525½ 515¼ 518¼ —4¾ Sep 514¾ 515¾ 507½ 510¼ —3¾ Dec 511½ 513¼ 506¾ 509¼ —3¾ Mar 518 519 517 519 —3¼ Dec 490 490 490 490 — ½ Dec 486 486 483 483 —3 Est. sales 141,405. Fri.’s sales 300,805 Fri.’s open int 1,309,129, up 6,002 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 423 423¼ 413½ 415 —4¾ Dec 436½ 447 432¼ 435 —4 Mar 454 454¼ 450¼ 450¼ —3¼ Est. sales 152. Fri.’s sales 275 Fri.’s open int 4,502 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1430 1430 1416 1416½ —27½ Sep 1378 1380¾ 1337 1340¾ —46¼ Nov 1324½ 1327 1291 1296¼ —37 Jan 1335½ 1336¼ 1301 1306½ —36¼ Mar 1334½ 1336¼ 1302¾ 1308 —33¾ May 1338¼ 1338¼ 1306¼ 1311¾ —31¼ Jul 1333¾ 1335½ 1306 1311¼ —30¼ Aug 1312 1312½ 1289 1294¾ —28½ Sep 1265 1265 1252¾ 1255¾ —25 Nov 1258 1259½ 1233½ 1239½ —25 Jan 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243¾ —25¼ Mar 1233 1233 1229¼ 1229¼ —27½ May 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ —22¾ Nov 1207½ 1207½ 1197 1199¼ —9¼ Est. sales 128,506. Fri.’s sales 134,951 Fri.’s open int 638,603, up 857 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 67.71 67.71 67.38 67.44 —.56 Sep 65.48 65.60 64.00 64.31 —1.08 Oct 62.80 63.02 61.30 61.56 —1.29 Dec 61.54 61.65 59.81 60.08 —1.44 Jan 61.06 61.16 59.32 59.55 —1.49 Mar 60.61 60.66 58.76 59.06 —1.52 May 60.17 60.22 58.48 58.54 —1.67 Jul 59.68 59.69 57.93 58.19 —1.56 Aug 58.05 58.05 58.05 58.05 —1.02 Sep 57.14 57.14 57.14 57.14 —1.15 Oct 56.32 56.32 56.32 56.32 —1.11 Dec 56.65 56.67 55.52 55.52 —1.48 Est. sales 44,451. Fri.’s sales 97,798 Fri.’s open int 486,668, up 4,462 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 448.10 448.10 430.00 440.00 —4.10 Sep 422.20 422.60 413.80 416.40 —6.20 Oct 402.70 402.70 393.20 395.30 —7.70 Dec 396.60 397.50 387.20 389.20 —8.50 Jan 390.50 391.90 381.90 383.70 —8.60 Mar 382.60 382.80 373.90 375.70 —7.80 May 376.70 376.70 368.70 370.50 —7.00 Jul 374.90 375.30 368.00 369.80 —6.50 Aug 367.30 367.30 364.90 366.70 —6.20 Sep 367.50 367.50 361.60 362.70 —5.80 Oct 358.20 358.20 356.80 357.50 —5.70 Dec 357.30 357.30 355.20 356.80 —5.70 Mar 350.00 350.00 350.00 350.00 —5.70 Est. sales 58,093. Fri.’s sales 137,703 Fri.’s open int 489,573

