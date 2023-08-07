CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|646
|654½
|636
|642
|+9
|Dec
|673¼
|681
|661¾
|667¾
|+7½
|Mar
|698¾
|705½
|685¾
|692¼
|+6
|May
|712½
|718½
|698¾
|705
|+4½
|Jul
|716¾
|722¼
|703½
|709
|+2¼
|Sep
|728¼
|728¼
|711½
|716½
|+1¼
|Dec
|737
|737½
|721
|724
|—1¼
|Mar
|730
|730
|730
|730
|—3½
|May
|730
|730
|730
|730
|—4
|Est. sales 76,858.
|Fri.’s sales 137,899
|Fri.’s open int 344,086,
|up 4,688
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|484¾
|488½
|476
|479½
|—4¾
|Dec
|497¾
|501
|489¼
|492¼
|—5
|Mar
|510¾
|513¾
|502½
|505¾
|—4¾
|May
|519
|521½
|510¾
|513¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|523½
|525½
|515¼
|518¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|514¾
|515¾
|507½
|510¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|511½
|513¼
|506¾
|509¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|518
|519
|517
|519
|—3¼
|Dec
|490
|490
|490
|490
|—
|½
|Dec
|486
|486
|483
|483
|—3
|Est. sales 141,405.
|Fri.’s sales 300,805
|Fri.’s open int 1,309,129,
|up 6,002
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|423
|423¼
|413½
|415
|—4¾
|Dec
|436½
|447
|432¼
|435
|—4
|Mar
|454
|454¼
|450¼
|450¼
|—3¼
|Est. sales 152.
|Fri.’s sales 275
|Fri.’s open int 4,502
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1430
|1430
|1416
|1416½
|—27½
|Sep
|1378
|1380¾
|1337
|1340¾
|—46¼
|Nov
|1324½
|1327
|1291
|1296¼
|—37
|Jan
|1335½
|1336¼
|1301
|1306½
|—36¼
|Mar
|1334½
|1336¼
|1302¾
|1308
|—33¾
|May
|1338¼
|1338¼
|1306¼
|1311¾
|—31¼
|Jul
|1333¾
|1335½
|1306
|1311¼
|—30¼
|Aug
|1312
|1312½
|1289
|1294¾
|—28½
|Sep
|1265
|1265
|1252¾
|1255¾
|—25
|Nov
|1258
|1259½
|1233½
|1239½
|—25
|Jan
|1243¾
|1243¾
|1243¾
|1243¾
|—25¼
|Mar
|1233
|1233
|1229¼
|1229¼
|—27½
|May
|1226½
|1226½
|1226½
|1226½
|—22¾
|Nov
|1207½
|1207½
|1197
|1199¼
|—9¼
|Est. sales 128,506.
|Fri.’s sales 134,951
|Fri.’s open int 638,603,
|up 857
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|67.71
|67.71
|67.38
|67.44
|—.56
|Sep
|65.48
|65.60
|64.00
|64.31
|—1.08
|Oct
|62.80
|63.02
|61.30
|61.56
|—1.29
|Dec
|61.54
|61.65
|59.81
|60.08
|—1.44
|Jan
|61.06
|61.16
|59.32
|59.55
|—1.49
|Mar
|60.61
|60.66
|58.76
|59.06
|—1.52
|May
|60.17
|60.22
|58.48
|58.54
|—1.67
|Jul
|59.68
|59.69
|57.93
|58.19
|—1.56
|Aug
|58.05
|58.05
|58.05
|58.05
|—1.02
|Sep
|57.14
|57.14
|57.14
|57.14
|—1.15
|Oct
|56.32
|56.32
|56.32
|56.32
|—1.11
|Dec
|56.65
|56.67
|55.52
|55.52
|—1.48
|Est. sales 44,451.
|Fri.’s sales 97,798
|Fri.’s open int 486,668,
|up 4,462
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|448.10
|448.10
|430.00
|440.00
|—4.10
|Sep
|422.20
|422.60
|413.80
|416.40
|—6.20
|Oct
|402.70
|402.70
|393.20
|395.30
|—7.70
|Dec
|396.60
|397.50
|387.20
|389.20
|—8.50
|Jan
|390.50
|391.90
|381.90
|383.70
|—8.60
|Mar
|382.60
|382.80
|373.90
|375.70
|—7.80
|May
|376.70
|376.70
|368.70
|370.50
|—7.00
|Jul
|374.90
|375.30
|368.00
|369.80
|—6.50
|Aug
|367.30
|367.30
|364.90
|366.70
|—6.20
|Sep
|367.50
|367.50
|361.60
|362.70
|—5.80
|Oct
|358.20
|358.20
|356.80
|357.50
|—5.70
|Dec
|357.30
|357.30
|355.20
|356.80
|—5.70
|Mar
|350.00
|350.00
|350.00
|350.00
|—5.70
|Est. sales 58,093.
|Fri.’s sales 137,703
|Fri.’s open int 489,573
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.