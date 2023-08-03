CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|639¼
|648¼
|628¾
|634¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|667
|675½
|656¼
|661¾
|—5½
|Mar
|691
|698½
|681¾
|686¾
|—4½
|May
|704¾
|710¾
|696
|700¾
|—4
|Jul
|706¼
|714¾
|702¼
|705¾
|—3½
|Sep
|719
|721¾
|711¼
|713¾
|—3½
|Dec
|723¼
|732
|721
|724¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 68,348.
|Wed.’s sales 158,061
|Wed.’s open int 329,677,
|up 5,088
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|486¼
|489¾
|482¼
|484½
|—3¾
|Dec
|499
|502¾
|495¼
|497¼
|—3¼
|Mar
|512¾
|516¼
|508¾
|511
|—3
|May
|522¼
|524
|517
|519
|—3¼
|Jul
|525¼
|528¼
|521½
|523½
|—3¼
|Sep
|513½
|517¼
|511¼
|513
|—2¼
|Dec
|511½
|514¼
|509½
|511¼
|—2
|Mar
|519½
|523
|518½
|518½
|—3¼
|May
|524¾
|524¾
|523¼
|523¼
|—3
|Jul
|524¾
|524¾
|524½
|524½
|—3½
|Dec
|481
|488
|481
|484½
|Est. sales 126,517.
|Wed.’s sales 494,884
|Wed.’s open int 1,300,649
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|430½
|438
|428¾
|435¼
|+1
|Dec
|452½
|456¾
|447¼
|452¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|467¾
|472
|467¾
|472
|+3
|May
|475
|475
|475
|475
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 222.
|Wed.’s sales 431
|Wed.’s open int 4,543
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1431
|1445
|1431
|1437¼
|+7½
|Sep
|1376
|1396
|1375¾
|1392¼
|+15¾
|Nov
|1321½
|1333
|1318½
|1327¾
|+6½
|Jan
|1330¼
|1341½
|1327¼
|1336¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|1329
|1340
|1326
|1335
|+5¾
|May
|1329¾
|1340½
|1327
|1336
|+6¼
|Jul
|1328
|1338
|1325¼
|1333½
|+5¾
|Aug
|1306¾
|1316¼
|1305¾
|1312¾
|+4½
|Sep
|1269½
|1269¾
|1269¼
|1269¾
|+3¾
|Nov
|1249¾
|1257¾
|1246¼
|1252¾
|+3½
|Nov
|1195
|1195
|1195
|1195
|+2¼
|Est. sales 74,313.
|Wed.’s sales 195,883
|Wed.’s open int 639,695
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|67.03
|67.03
|66.33
|67.00
|—.31
|Sep
|64.70
|64.70
|63.55
|63.98
|—.68
|Oct
|62.02
|62.07
|60.88
|61.38
|—.68
|Dec
|60.68
|60.74
|59.44
|59.99
|—.72
|Jan
|60.30
|60.30
|59.04
|59.56
|—.71
|Mar
|59.74
|59.82
|58.70
|59.21
|—.66
|May
|59.35
|59.46
|58.46
|58.92
|—.65
|Jul
|59.04
|59.04
|58.04
|58.50
|—.70
|Aug
|57.76
|57.76
|57.73
|57.73
|—.79
|Dec
|56.29
|56.29
|55.69
|55.76
|—.84
|Est. sales 52,308.
|Wed.’s sales 102,098
|Wed.’s open int 478,079,
|up 2,686
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|451.80
|461.70
|451.70
|460.90
|+9.10
|Sep
|424.70
|434.80
|424.10
|430.30
|+6.40
|Oct
|399.20
|409.60
|398.70
|406.60
|+8.20
|Dec
|393.70
|403.20
|392.40
|399.90
|+7.70
|Jan
|389.30
|397.40
|387.70
|394.30
|+7.00
|Mar
|380.70
|388.60
|379.70
|385.50
|+6.20
|May
|374.90
|382.60
|374.20
|379.70
|+6.10
|Jul
|374.40
|381.20
|373.70
|378.20
|+5.80
|Aug
|370.80
|376.30
|370.80
|374.70
|+5.60
|Sep
|366.80
|372.80
|366.80
|370.00
|+5.40
|Oct
|367.00
|367.00
|364.60
|364.80
|+5.60
|Dec
|358.50
|365.70
|358.50
|364.00
|+5.40
|Est. sales 53,328.
|Wed.’s sales 116,020
|Wed.’s open int 488,726
