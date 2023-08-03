CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 639¼ 648¼ 628¾ 634¾ —5¼ Dec 667 675½ 656¼ 661¾ —5½ Mar 691 698½ 681¾ 686¾ —4½ May 704¾ 710¾ 696 700¾ —4 Jul 706¼ 714¾ 702¼ 705¾ —3½ Sep 719 721¾ 711¼ 713¾ —3½ Dec 723¼ 732 721 724¼ —2¾ Est. sales 68,348. Wed.’s sales 158,061 Wed.’s open int 329,677, up 5,088 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 486¼ 489¾ 482¼ 484½ —3¾ Dec 499 502¾ 495¼ 497¼ —3¼ Mar 512¾ 516¼ 508¾ 511 —3 May 522¼ 524 517 519 —3¼ Jul 525¼ 528¼ 521½ 523½ —3¼ Sep 513½ 517¼ 511¼ 513 —2¼ Dec 511½ 514¼ 509½ 511¼ —2 Mar 519½ 523 518½ 518½ —3¼ May 524¾ 524¾ 523¼ 523¼ —3 Jul 524¾ 524¾ 524½ 524½ —3½ Dec 481 488 481 484½ Est. sales 126,517. Wed.’s sales 494,884 Wed.’s open int 1,300,649 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 430½ 438 428¾ 435¼ +1 Dec 452½ 456¾ 447¼ 452¾ — ½ Mar 467¾ 472 467¾ 472 +3 May 475 475 475 475 — ¾ Est. sales 222. Wed.’s sales 431 Wed.’s open int 4,543 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1431 1445 1431 1437¼ +7½ Sep 1376 1396 1375¾ 1392¼ +15¾ Nov 1321½ 1333 1318½ 1327¾ +6½ Jan 1330¼ 1341½ 1327¼ 1336¾ +6¾ Mar 1329 1340 1326 1335 +5¾ May 1329¾ 1340½ 1327 1336 +6¼ Jul 1328 1338 1325¼ 1333½ +5¾ Aug 1306¾ 1316¼ 1305¾ 1312¾ +4½ Sep 1269½ 1269¾ 1269¼ 1269¾ +3¾ Nov 1249¾ 1257¾ 1246¼ 1252¾ +3½ Nov 1195 1195 1195 1195 +2¼ Est. sales 74,313. Wed.’s sales 195,883 Wed.’s open int 639,695 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 67.03 67.03 66.33 67.00 —.31 Sep 64.70 64.70 63.55 63.98 —.68 Oct 62.02 62.07 60.88 61.38 —.68 Dec 60.68 60.74 59.44 59.99 —.72 Jan 60.30 60.30 59.04 59.56 —.71 Mar 59.74 59.82 58.70 59.21 —.66 May 59.35 59.46 58.46 58.92 —.65 Jul 59.04 59.04 58.04 58.50 —.70 Aug 57.76 57.76 57.73 57.73 —.79 Dec 56.29 56.29 55.69 55.76 —.84 Est. sales 52,308. Wed.’s sales 102,098 Wed.’s open int 478,079, up 2,686 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 451.80 461.70 451.70 460.90 +9.10 Sep 424.70 434.80 424.10 430.30 +6.40 Oct 399.20 409.60 398.70 406.60 +8.20 Dec 393.70 403.20 392.40 399.90 +7.70 Jan 389.30 397.40 387.70 394.30 +7.00 Mar 380.70 388.60 379.70 385.50 +6.20 May 374.90 382.60 374.20 379.70 +6.10 Jul 374.40 381.20 373.70 378.20 +5.80 Aug 370.80 376.30 370.80 374.70 +5.60 Sep 366.80 372.80 366.80 370.00 +5.40 Oct 367.00 367.00 364.60 364.80 +5.60 Dec 358.50 365.70 358.50 364.00 +5.40 Est. sales 53,328. Wed.’s sales 116,020 Wed.’s open int 488,726

