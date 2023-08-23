Ooma: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $271,000. The…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $271,000.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 16 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $59.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 59 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $235.5 million to $237 million.

