Onto Innovation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $190.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to $1.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $225 million for the fiscal third quarter.

