OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $28.6…

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $28.6 million.

The Buford, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The company posted revenue of $594.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.6 million.

OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $4.45 to $4.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.