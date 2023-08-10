OncoCyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in…

OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $463,000 in the period.

