On Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million. On…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — On Holding AG (ONON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The running-shoe and apparel company posted revenue of $494.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.