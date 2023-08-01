Omnicell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.5…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $299 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million to $300 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $2 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.2 billion.

