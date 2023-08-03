Olympic Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $15…

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported profit of $15 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.24 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $569.3 million in the period.

