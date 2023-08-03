OFS Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 38 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.

