ODP Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported net income of $34 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.