Ocwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $15 million in its second quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $272 million in the period.

