Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ocwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ocwen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 7:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported earnings of $15 million in its second quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $272 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up