Oconee Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SENECA, S.C. (AP) — SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) on Wednesday reported profit of $237,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Seneca, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.3 million, or 60 cents per share.

