Occidental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $860 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $6.73 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 billion.

