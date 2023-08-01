O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $110 million.…

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $110 million.

The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, O-I Glass expects its per-share earnings to range from 68 cents to 73 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.25 per share.

