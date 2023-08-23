Nvidia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $2.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $13.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.17 billion.

