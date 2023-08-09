NV5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.4 million…

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Hollywood, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The engineering services provider posted revenue of $222.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVEE

