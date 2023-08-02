NuVasive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $317.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUVA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.