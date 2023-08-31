Nutanix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The enterprise cloud platform services provider posted revenue of $494.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $475.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $254.6 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.86 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nutanix said it expects revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion.

