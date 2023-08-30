Understanding the Differences Between Nursing Homes and Assisted Living

The unique care needs of your elderly loved one won’t fit neatly into a box. Your dad might have trouble…

But these levels of care are important to understand. A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report shares that 70% of people currently age 65 or older will need some kind of long-term service or support.

Understanding Definitions of Senior Care

Senior care options are often misunderstood due to confusion surrounding the facility itself and its designated level of care. For example, a company may refer to their building as a nursing home, but they may offer a variety of care levels, from assisted living to skilled nursing or even memory care.

Some popular senior care residences include:

— Assisted living communities.

— Nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.

— Board and care homes.

— Continuing care retirement communities.

Assisted living communities and nursing homes are two of the most common types of facilities for both short- and long-term care. A mistake many make is not understanding the differences among levels of care, says Anthony Cirillo, a North Carolina-based health, aging and caregiving expert and president of The Aging Experience, a company that provides consulting, keynote speaking and products for the senior living industry and older adults.

It’s worth knowing all of the differences between the two well before the time comes to make a decision.

What Is Assisted Living?

The main difference among these options, other than cost, is in the level of care each can provide, says Roxanne Sorensen, an aging life care specialist and owner of Elder Care Solutions of WNY in Buffalo, New York, a care management consultancy.

Sorensen says that assisted living communities often have criteria that residents must meet to ensure they don’t exceed the amount of care the community can provide. For example, in New York, residents must be able to walk 150 feet on their own or with mobility equipment.

“If the person cannot meet these standards, then they are more likely going to be placed in a nursing home,” she notes.

Assisted living is a long-term care option for seniors who may need some assistance with activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing or grooming, or with daily nonmedical needs, including:

— Cooking.

— Day-to-day housekeeping duties and chores.

— Laundry.

— Social enrichment activities.

— Medication management.

— Transportation to medical appointments or stores.

Most assisted living residents have their own apartments, while others share an apartment with a companion. Residents have access to common areas, such as dining and living rooms, activity or art centers, libraries and outdoor garden and walking areas. Many assisted living communities offer three meals a day, 24-hour supervision, housekeeping and social activities. Many communities even allow pets.

In addition, assisted living facilities may offer secured sections of the building to care for residents with memory loss. These residential settings tend to be much more attractive than the traditional nursing homes that care for those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

What Is a Nursing Home?

Nursing home residents often have chronic conditions or a lack of mobility, and the generalized services available at these facilities can help residents keep their health steady and stable. Because residents may struggle with health issues and cannot live alone, a move to a nursing home is usually more permanent. These moves are also typically family decisions.

Nursing homes offer:

— A higher level of daily physical care, security and supervision than assisted living.

— More staff support than assisted living, especially nurses and nursing assistants.

— Increased ability to offer skilled nursing tasks, like managing wounds, catheters or IV lines.

— A mix of care levels, from short-term post-hospital stays to long-term custodial care and skilled nursing needs.

Some elderly adults may just need a short-term stay after a hospital discharge. For example, after having a stroke, some seniors may need a few days of intensive therapy but then are safe to go back to independent living. In these cases, many nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities, or SNFs, accommodate these short-term skilled nursing stays.

Frequently, these moves are after a hospital discharge and are recommended by a physician.

How To Pay For Assisted Living and Nursing Homes

When it comes to nursing homes, including SNFs, and assisted living options, it’s also crucial to look at differences in payment options, such as what Medicare and Medicaid will cover.

What Does Medicare Cover?

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people age 65 and older, certain younger individuals with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. Medicare payment criteria for assisted living versus nursing homes is essentially the same: Medicare does not cover senior care without a specific skilled nursing need. So, generally speaking, Medicare will not reimburse for either a nursing home or assisted living stay. Medicare will pay for short-term skilled nursing home stays after a hospital discharge, like in the case of someone needing rehabilitation after a stroke.

Medicare provides coverage for short-term skilled care for an injury or illness, under certain conditions. However, the original Medicare plan provides limited coverage for medically necessary skilled care at a nursing home or in your home.

Some Medicare Advantage plans have begun to cover assisted living or personal care services. To determine potential benefits, you’ll need to verify the plan’s Summary of Benefits or speak with an insurance broker for advice on which plan is right for you.

What Does Medicaid Cover?

Medicaid is a federal program, funded jointly by states and the federal government, that provides health coverage to more than 87 million people, including:

— Low-income adults.

— Children.

— Pregnant women.

— Elderly adults.

— People with disabilities.

Some assisted living communities do not accept Medicaid and are private pay only, says Howard S. Krooks, an elder law attorney practicing in Florida, New York and Pennsylvania with the AmLaw 100 firm Cozen O’Connor.

Medicaid, on the other hand, does cover nursing home care because states are required to do so under federal law. That is often the only way some residents can cover the cost.

“It is so prohibitively expensive” to live in a nursing home, Krooks says. “I have found over the last 10 to 20 years that fewer people are able to afford that level of care,” which he notes can cost up to $12,000 a month in Florida and $17,000 a month in New York.

“With costs continuing to escalate year after year, it is crucial to have a plan in place to meet your long-term care needs,” he says.

Make sure to research the covered programs in your specific state. Some state Medicaid programs have begun to cover assisted living costs.

What Does Long-Term Care Insurance Cover?

To pay for assisted living, you can purchase a long-term care policy through a private insurance company.

The majority of long-term care insurance policies also allow you to use them to pay for:

— Adult day care.

— Hospice care.

— Memory care.

— Nursing home care.

Many people purchase long-term care insurance between the age range of mid-50 and mid-60s. Insurance companies typically screen individuals for eligibility, and each policy has its own eligibility criteria, Sorensen adds.

“There are policies that require a full medical exam and may even want to review your medical records,” Sorensen says. “Other policies may only do a phone interview and do a prescription check to see what medications the person is taking.”

Conditions that may preclude someone from being eligible for a policy include:

— Oxygen therapy use.

— Wheelchair dependency.

— Knee or hip replacements.

— Use of a cane.

— Alzheimer’s disease.

“If you are going to purchase a long-term care policy, always add in the inflation rider,” Sorensen says. “The costs in five years or 10 years when the person may need it are not going to be today’s costs. In Buffalo, the average cost is $16,000 a month for 2023; what do you think it will be by 2032?”

The average annual cost for long-term care policy premiums could range from $2,220 for a single man who’s 55 to $3,700 a year for a 55-year-old single woman with health issues, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Couples who purchase this kind of insurance pay less per individual.

Other Options for Senior Care

When it comes to long-term care facilities, the National Institute on Aging identifies two alternative options:

— Board and care homes. Known as residential care facilities or group homes, these are small homes of 20 or fewer residents living in shared or private rooms. Like assisted living facilities, these homes can provide personal care and meals but not nursing or medical care.

— Continuing care retirement communities. Sometimes called life care communities, CCRCs offer different levels of service, such as independent housing, assisted living and a skilled nursing facility, all on one campus. Residents can start at one level of care and move into higher care as they require it.

How Do You Choose?

Elder care professionals can assess the needs of each potential resident using a scale to measure the activities of daily living, which include factors like the ability to eat, toilet, maintain personal hygiene and walk. The more assistance needed, the higher the level of care — and cost — required. Most assisted living communities automatically include some activities of daily living in their basic plan, then charge more for others, like laundry or medication management.

“Choosing between types of care is difficult,” Cirillo says. “Don’t bear the burden yourself. Consider that hospital clinicians and discharge planners often are unfamiliar with the different services and target populations of assisted living communities and nursing homes.”

Cirillo suggests enlisting a geriatric physician and a geriatric care manager to help you navigate the different long-term care choices.

“The lines are hazy. You often find residents in assisted living that should be in a nursing home and vice versa. If Mom and Dad require a nurse more times than not, use that as a benchmark to consider a nursing home,” he advises.

