Nu Skin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.9 million.

The Provo, Utah-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $500.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $540 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $2 billion to $2.08 billion.

