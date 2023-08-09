Live Radio
NTT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 5:01 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. (NTTYY) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.74 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $22.67 billion in the period.

