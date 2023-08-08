Live Radio
NRG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 7:55 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) on Tuesday reported net income of $308 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period.

