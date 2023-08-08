Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $58 million.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.24 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $424.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $257.6 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.

