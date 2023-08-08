Novanta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.9 million in…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Novanta Inc. (NOVT) on Tuesday reported net income of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The photonic and motion control components maker posted revenue of $229.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Novanta expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 77 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $224 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Novanta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.96 to $3.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $892 million to $902 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOVT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.