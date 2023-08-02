Northwest Pipe Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.…

Listen now to WTOP News

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $116.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.