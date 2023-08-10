Northwest Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (NWBO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $201,000 in the period.

