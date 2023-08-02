Northern Oil and Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $167.8 million.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $476.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $416.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.3 million.

