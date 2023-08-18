Live Radio
North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 18, 2023, 4:21 PM

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — KEENE, N.H. (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported profit of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Keene, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRT

