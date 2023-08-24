Nordstrom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $137 million. On…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.67 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.20 per share.

