Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Nomad Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Nomad Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Feltham, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $811.1 million in the period.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.68 to $1.71 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOMD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up