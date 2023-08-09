Nomad Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.6 million in…

FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — FELTHAM, Britain (AP) — Nomad Foods Ltd. (NOMD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Feltham, Britain-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The frozen foods company posted revenue of $811.1 million in the period.

Nomad Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.68 to $1.71 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOMD

