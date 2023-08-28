Live Radio
Noah: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 28, 2023, 5:17 PM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) on Monday reported net income of $43.5 million in its second quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The wealth management firm posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period.

