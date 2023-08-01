NMI Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.3 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $80.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $142.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.9 million.

