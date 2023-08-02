NL Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $36.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.