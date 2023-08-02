NiSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $58.8 million. The…



The Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.60 per share.

