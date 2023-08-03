Nine Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Nine Energy Services Inc. (NINE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $161.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NINE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NINE

