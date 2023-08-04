Nikola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Friday reported a loss of $217.8 million in its second…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Corp. (NKLA) on Friday reported a loss of $217.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The pioneer in zero-emission trucks posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.7 million.

