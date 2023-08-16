Nicholas Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share.

The specialized consumer finance company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

