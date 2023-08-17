Nice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87.4 million.…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $87.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.06 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $581.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $578.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

