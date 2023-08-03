NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.