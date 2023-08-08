Live Radio
Nexstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 7:34 AM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Tuesday reported earnings of $96 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.64.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXST

