Newpark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.