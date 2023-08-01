Live Radio
Newpark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 5:03 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $183.3 million in the period.

