New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.6 million.

