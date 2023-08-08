New Fortress Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $119.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $561.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.6 million.

