Nevro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Nevro Corp. (NVRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The maker of an electrical implant that treats leg and back pain posted revenue of $108.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.

