Neurocrine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $95.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $452.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.3 million.

